Messy mix of wintry weather on the way for Sunday

If you were planning on starting your holiday shopping this weekend, Saturday may be your best bet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA, calling for the possibility of significant snowfall throughout the day Sunday.

“A strengthening low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of weather to the area beginning early Sunday morning,” the national weather service said on Friday. “Some areas could see several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to snow Sunday afternoon. Light snow is then expected to continue through Sunday night before tapering off Monday morning.”

Some areas could see up to 15 cm of snowfall.

