Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
1 of 2 men arrested in Scarborough hit-and-run that injured toddler
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 29, 2019 1:39 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 29, 2019 at 1:42 pm EST
Derek Desousa, 34, (left) and Jeremiah Cook, 40, (right) wanted in connection with a hit-anr-run in Scarborough on Oct. 13, 2019. Cook was arrested on Nov. 28. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene after the SUV he allegedly was in mowed down a family, sending a toddler to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say Jeremiah Cook, 40, of Toronto, was arrested Thursday and faces five charges, including obstructing police and failing to remain at the scene of a crash causing bodily harm.
The man who was allegedly driving the SUV, 34-year-old Derek DeSousa, is still at large and wanted on charges including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
The charges stem from an incident on the morning of Oct. 13, in the area of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue, when a grey SUV allegedly ran a red light, mounted a sidewalk and hit three members of the same family.
The three people struck — a 57-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and a 20-month-old boy — were seriously injured.
The boy’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but police have since said that he’s expected to recover.