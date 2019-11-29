Loading articles...

Lawsuit describes harassment, retaliation at nursing school

In this Nov 2018 photo, provided by Autumn Davis, Davis, poses for a selfie, in Charlotte, N.C. Davis says she was kicked out of a North Carolina nursing school a month before graduation in retaliation for accusing a supervisor of sexual harassment. She is suing in a case supported by the Time's Up movement legal fund. (Autumn Davis via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman who says she was kicked out of a North Carolina nursing school a month before graduation in retaliation for accusing a supervisor of sexual harassment has sued in a case supported by the Time’s Up movement legal fund.

Autumn Davis has sued two supervisors at the University of North Carolina Greensboro nursing school in state court. Davis also is suing the school, the UNC Board of Governors and the Raleigh School of Nurse Anesthesia in federal court.

The state attorney general’s office says in a response in federal court Davis can’t prove a connection between her filing a harassment claim while enrolled in school and her dismissal.

The Time’s Up Legal Defence Fund is supporting Davis’ case financially. Attorney Nicholas Sanservino Jr. says Davis is seeking unspecified damages.

Martha Waggoner, The Associated Press

