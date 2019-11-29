Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kite surfer reported missing lets Coast Guard know he’s OK
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 29, 2019 4:08 pm EST
OCEAN CITY, N.J. — A man who was reported missing after a mishap while kite surfing off the southern New Jersey shore is safe.
The man, who authorities didn’t identify, called the Coast Guard on Friday morning to let them know he had returned to shore.
A witness had called 911 on Thursday afternoon to report the kite surfer was seen drifting out to sea after falling off a kiteboard about 500 yards (meters) off Corson Inlet in Ocean City.
That prompted a Coast Guard search with boats and helicopters that lasted 16 hours and covered 550 square miles (1,400 square kilometres).
The man eventually called the Coast Guard station to let them know he was fine. He said that after his kite malfunctioned, he cut it free and used the board to paddle ashore and return home.
The Associated Press
