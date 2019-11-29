Loading articles...

Kite surfer reported missing lets Coast Guard know he’s OK

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — A man who was reported missing after a mishap while kite surfing off the southern New Jersey shore is safe.

The man, who authorities didn’t identify, called the Coast Guard on Friday morning to let them know he had returned to shore.

A witness had called 911 on Thursday afternoon to report the kite surfer was seen drifting out to sea after falling off a kiteboard about 500 yards (meters) off Corson Inlet in Ocean City.

That prompted a Coast Guard search with boats and helicopters that lasted 16 hours and covered 550 square miles (1,400 square kilometres).

The man eventually called the Coast Guard station to let them know he was fine. He said that after his kite malfunctioned, he cut it free and used the board to paddle ashore and return home.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision NB DVP just north of Bloor - two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Sunday is NOT a good day to go holiday shopping! Widespread snow and possibly freezing rain for southern Ontario.…
Latest Weather
Read more