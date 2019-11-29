Loading articles...

India offers credits to boost Sri Lankan economy, security

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as Indian President Ram Nath Kovind stands beside them, during a ceremonial reception for Rajapaksa at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Rajapaksa is on a three-day official visit to the country. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI — India has offered a $400 million credit line to Sri Lanka for development of its infrastructure and economy during a visit by the island nation’s newly elected president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced another $50 million credit line to help improve security in Sri Lanka following suicide bombings last Easter that killed more than 250 people.

Rajapaksa thanked India for its assistance and said he will work with New Delhi to ensure that the Indian Ocean remains a zone of peace.

India has been concerned about Sri Lanka leaning toward China, which is seeking more influence in the Indian Ocean region.

The two leaders told reporters on Friday that they also discussed increased co-operation in countering terrorism.

