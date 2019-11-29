Loading articles...

Gabrielle Union speaks out amid reports she’s off NBC show

FILE - This March 11, 2019 file photo shows Gabrielle Union at the "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Kickoff in Pasadena, Calif. Union is thanking supporters for defending her amid reports she was fired from “America’s Got Talent” after complaining about racism and other on-set issues. Without directly addressing her status with NBC’s talent show, the actress tweeted Wednesday that the backing helped overcome feeling of being lost and alone. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Gabrielle Union is thanking supporters for defending her amid reports she was fired from “America’s Got Talent” after complaining about racism and other on-set issues.

Without directly addressing her status on NBC’s talent show, the actress tweeted that the backing helped overcome the feeling of being lost and alone.

According to reports, Union and Julianne Hough were dropped as “America’s Got Talent” judges after one season.

Union, who is African American, was said to have complained about a toxic workplace environment that allegedly allowed racist comments and other troubling behaviour.

Union’s husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, also weighed in on Twitter, saying he’d yet to hear a good reason why his wife was being fired.

In a statement, NBC and the show’s producers said they take on-set issues seriously.

The Associated Press


