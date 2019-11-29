Loading articles...

Friends: Houston-area family killed in Canadian plane crash

KINGSTON, Ont. — Friends say five of the seven people who died in the crash of a small plane in Canada were members of a Houston-area family.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the small, U.S.-registered airplane crashed about 5 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area of Kingston, Ontario, about 90 miles (145 kilometres) southwest of Ottawa on the Ontario-New York border.

A spokeswoman for the Ontario chief coroner’s office said the victims’ names likely won’t be released for several days. Mehmet Basti, a Toronto college instructor, told local news outlets that five of those killed were his friend Otabek Oblokulov of Missouri City, Texas, his wife and his three children, aged 3, 11 and 15. Basti also said the other two aboard were a young couple from Toronto.

The Associated Press

