Flughafen Zürich AG wins bid for new airport near New Delhi

LUCKNOW, India — An Indian official says Flughafen Zürich AG has been selected to design, develop and operate a new airport near the Indian capital after outbidding Indian companies.

A spokesman for the Uttar Pradesh state government, Mritunjay Kumar, says state authorities have acquired 5,100 acres (2,063 hectares) of land and obtained environmental clearance for one of the biggest airports in Asia.

Flughafen Zürich AG said in a statement on Friday it will develop and operate the new Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh state under a 40-year concession.

It said capital investment in the first phase of the project is expected to be about $650 million during the construction period of nearly four years. The first phase is expected to be able to accommodate around 12 million passengers per year.

The Associated Press