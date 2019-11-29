Flames to hold press conference amid controversy surrounding coach Bill Peters

The Flames will hold a press conference in Calgary on Friday amid reports that head coach Bill Peters has been fired.

Peters has been under investigation by the Flames and the NHL after allegations surfaced earlier this week that he used a racial slur against a former player 10 years ago.

The controversy has been developing since Monday night, when former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted that he had racism directed his way by a former coach in 2009-10 while with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.

TSN and Sportsnet both reported that Peters has been fired shortly after the Flames announced the press conference.

Aliu, who was born in Nigeria, did not refer to Peters by name in his tweet, but he used Calgary’s airport code “YYC” when writing about the specific coach.

Peters issued an apology in a letter addressed to Flames general manager Brad Treliving two days later.

The apology did not mention Aliu, who released his own statement on Twitter on Thursday calling Peters’ letter “misleading, insincere and concerning.”

The Flames were on a road trip when the controversy broke. Peters was not with the team Wednesday night in Buffalo as the Flames continued an investigation into the allegations. The NHL also has been investigating.

Assistant coach Geoff Ward coached the team in Buffalo.

Aliu said Thursday that he has accepted an invitation from the NHL to discuss the situation and will not make any further comments until after the meeting.

In his tweet Monday, Aliu alleged Peters “dropped the N bomb several times” toward him in the dressing room in his rookie year because he didn’t like his choice of music.

Calgary was set to practise at home Friday for the first time since the controversy broke and will host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.