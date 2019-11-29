Eaton Centre shooter back in court for sentencing hearing

The sentencing hearing for the Eaton Centre shooter is expected to continue on Friday.

Christopher Husbands was found guilty earlier this year of two counts of manslaughter in the 2012 mall shooting that killed two and injured six people.

His sentencing hearing began in August and has since gained attention for its notably lengthy and drawn out process.

Husbands’ defense is now arguing that he should be granted extra credit for time-served because of difficult prison conditions. He’s been behind bars for the past seven years.

Prosecutors, however, are asking for the maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Husbands admitted at trial that he was the shooter but his lawyers argued he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. The Crown acknowledged Husbands suffered from PTSD due to a stabbing months earlier but said he was carrying out a vendetta against his attackers.

The trial was Husbands’ second in connection with the shooting. The first one saw him convicted of second-degree murder after being charged with first-degree.

Ontario’s court of appeal overturned that ruling and ordered a new trial after finding the judge had made an error in law regarding jury selection.