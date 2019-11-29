Loading articles...

Dutch police: Multiple people injured in Hague stabbing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street.

Police said in a tweet Friday evening that the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press

