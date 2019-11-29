Loading articles...

Cyprus decries Turkey-Libya maritime border deal

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ foreign ministry has decried an agreement between Turkey and Libya’s U.N.-backed government to delineate the maritime boundaries between the two countries as a serious breach of international law that disregards the lawful rights of other eastern Mediterranean countries.

The ministry said Friday a Memorandum of Understanding the two countries signed has no legal validity and can’t undermine the rights of Cyprus or other coastal states.

It said Turkey’s “distortion” of international law doesn’t afford it any legal rights and demonstrates that Ankara is alone in its views.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state and is conducting exploratory gas drilling in waters where the ethnically divided island nation has exclusive economic rights. Ankara says it’s defending its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to regional energy reserves.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:25 AM
UPDATE: SB HWY 404 ramp to SB DVP & EB 401 closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:30 AM
No weather concerns today or Saturday but on Sunday @jilltaylor680 says we could be dealing with quite a bit of ❄️f…
Latest Weather
Read more