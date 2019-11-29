Court dismisses ex-South African leader’s appeal attempt

JOHANNESBURG — South African media say a court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to appeal a ruling that cleared the way for him to be prosecuted for corruption.

The reports say that Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed Zuma’s leave to appeal on Friday.

Zuma is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales through his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of fraud and corruption in 2005.

Zuma denies charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to South Africa’s controversial 1999 arms deal.

He has alleged his case was prejudiced by lengthy delays in bringing the matter to trial. He also has alleged political interference.

The Associated Press