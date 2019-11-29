Loading articles...

Court convicts Suriname leader in killings of 15 opponents

PARAMARIBO, Suriname — A court in the South American country of Suriname has convicted President Desi Bouterse in the 1982 killings of 15 political opponents and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

A panel of three judges issued its decision on Friday following a trial that had dragged on for years.

Bouterse is currently on an official trip in China. He had previously accepted “political responsibility” for the killings but insisted he was not present.

Bouterse was the military leader of Suriname from 1980 to 1987. He was elected president in a parliamentary vote in 2010 and re-elected in 2015.

The Associated Press

