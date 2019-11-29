Loading articles...

Child run over, seriously injured in driveway accident

JUNEAU, Alaska — A 2-year-old Juneau child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle driven by the child’s father.

Juneau police report the child is in serious condition but stable in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The name and gender of the child were not released.

Police at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday received a report that the child had been struck in the driveway of a home north of Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley.

Police say the child’s 50-year-old father was backing up his vehicle and did not see that the child had walked next to it. The vehicle ran over the child.

Emergency responders transported the child to Bartlett Regional Hospital and the child was later flown to Seattle.

The Associated Press

