Berlin’s much-delayed new airport to open Oct. 31 next year

Berlin’s much-delayed new airport has a new opening date: Oct. 31, 2020. That is nine years later than the date envisioned when construction started in 2006.

The operator of the German capital’s airports announced the date on Friday.

The new airport has defied all clichés of German efficiency: construction problems and technical delays saw the date pushed back repeatedly — most dramatically when the opening was cancelled four weeks before it was supposed to happen in 2012.

The delays have left Berlin to rely on two small, aging and increasingly crowded Cold War-era airports, Tegel and Schoenefeld.

The operator had previously said that it aimed to open the new airport next October but had stopped short of setting a specific date.

The Associated Press

