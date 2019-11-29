Loading articles...

After time in the wilderness, Louis CK is welcomed in Israel

In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 photo, Israelis wait in line to enter a show by Comedian Louis C.K. in the Israeli city of Holon near Tel Aviv. Two years after being swept up in the Me Too movement and acknowledging sexual misconduct with multiple women, comedian Louis C.K. took to the stage at a nearly packed basketball arena outside Tel Aviv, where the audience seemed ready to let it go.(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

HOLON, Israel — Two years after being swept up in the #MeToo movement and acknowledging sexual misconduct with multiple women, comedian Louis C.K. took to the stage at a nearly packed basketball arena outside Tel Aviv, where the audience seemed ready to let it go.

He acknowledged his transgressions, saying that even though he had asked permission before masturbating in front of women, it had been a mistake.

C.K. performed in Israel as part of an international tour including several sold-out shows, some of which have drawn protesters.

Thursday night’s show drew an audience of around 5,000 men and women of all ages. Most appeared to be fans who felt the severity of the misconduct was not enough to justify a boycott.

The Associated Press


