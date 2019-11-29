Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Afghanistan’s election recount draws protests in capital
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 29, 2019 2:45 am EST
KABUL — A leading presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah, has organized protests over a recount in Afghanistan’s elections that have been mired in accusations of fraud.
Thousands of Abdullah’s supporters rallied on Friday in the capital, Kabul, against what they say is the presence of faked ballots amid a controversial recount that seems set to favour the incumbent, President Ashraf Ghani.
Results for the Sept. 28 presidential polls have been repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.
If no candidate obtains over 50% in the results, a second round of voting will be held.
Ghani and Abdullah head a fragile national unity government that was put together under U.S. pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan’s last elections in 2014.
The Associated Press
