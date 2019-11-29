Loading articles...

Afghanistan’s election recount draws protests in capital

KABUL — A leading presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah, has organized protests over a recount in Afghanistan’s elections that have been mired in accusations of fraud.

Thousands of Abdullah’s supporters rallied on Friday in the capital, Kabul, against what they say is the presence of faked ballots amid a controversial recount that seems set to favour the incumbent, President Ashraf Ghani.

Results for the Sept. 28 presidential polls have been repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.

If no candidate obtains over 50% in the results, a second round of voting will be held.

Ghani and Abdullah head a fragile national unity government that was put together under U.S. pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan’s last elections in 2014.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:36 PM
#COLLISION : WB #HWY401 at Victoria Park in the Collectors. Crash taking over 3 left lanes, emergency crews on scene. Delays from Warden.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:05 PM
Still uncertainty on what precipitation type will dominate Sunday but one thing is for sure, Sunday is an active we…
Latest Weather
Read more