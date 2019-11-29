Loading articles...

Should Canada meddle in the United States' 2020 election?

Last Updated Nov 29, 2019 at 5:28 am EST

In today’s Big Story podcast, if the countries that don’t have the best interests of democracy at heart are willing to use the internet to interfere with America’s elections, then why shouldn’t we interfere on behalf of democracy? Today, our guest argues that we can’t afford not to.

But even if we agree that protecting democracy is good — how would Canada do this? Publicly or privately? On behalf of individual candidates or national parties? And what happens if the Americans find out? Much of the world is playing a dangerous game. Does that mean we have to get off the bench, too?

GUEST: Stephen Marche (You can read Stephen’s essay in The Walrus)

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

