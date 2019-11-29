Loading articles...

2 killed, 1 injured after fall at Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah — A man and woman died Friday morning while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah.

Chief Ranger Scott Brown said a 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman died after falling into the bowl area near Delicate Arch. A 30-year-old man who also fell was hospitalized but his current condition is unknown.

Brown said the three were related.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No further information was available.

The Associated Press

