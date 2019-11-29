Loading articles...

1 dead in Puerto Rico highway police chase

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — One person died after police and suspects exchanged gunfire during a lengthy chase on a busy highway in Puerto Rico.

Authorities say one suspect in a Mercedes Benz whose occupants began shooting at police died after being hit during the chase that began late Friday morning in the capital of San Juan.

Police say they initially tried to stop the car because the driver was using an emergency lane.

Authorities say the other suspect fled.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
WB 401 is jammed from approaching Mississauga road to Trafalgar - shoppers heading to the outlets there for Black Friday deals!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:16 AM
Stay with 680News for further updates tonight and again Saturday for details on system that will bring rather messy…
Latest Weather
Read more