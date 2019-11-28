Loading articles...

Winter storm dampens Thanksgiving travel for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents across Utah are getting treated to a snowy Thanksgiving.

The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday morning urged motorists to wait a few hours until crews and law enforcement could clear roads.

Meteorologists say areas across the state received snow overnight with more expected throughout the day.

Salt Lake City received between 1 and 2 inches as of 3 a.m. Meanwhile, Tooele Valley got 10 to 13 inches.

It’s estimated that between 1 and 3 inches of snow will blanket the Wasatch Front on Thursday.

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a warning for the central and southern Wasatch Range and the western Uinta Range.

Forecasters say rain and snow will land in southwest Utah by Thursday night, causing hazardous driving conditions at elevations above 4,000 feet.

The Associated Press

