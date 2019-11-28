Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vietnamese village holds funeral for trafficking victims
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 28, 2019 4:20 am EST
The coffin with the remains of Nguyen Van Hung is loaded onto a hearse during his funeral onThursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 33-year old Hung was among the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England in October, and whose remains was among the 16 repatriated to their homeland Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
DIEN THINH, Vietnam — The village of Dien Thinh is bidding farewell to two of its sons, victims of the human trafficking tragedy unveiled last month when the bodies of 39 Vietnamese were discovered in a truck in England.
This village’s church did double duty Thursday as coffins with the bodies of cousins Nguyen Van Hung and Hoang Van Tiep were carried in for a funeral attended by about 300 people.
The remains of 16 of the 39 people found Oct. 23, east of London in the town of Grays, were repatriated to Vietnam on Wednesday and sent on to their families.
The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Police say the victims were aged between 15 and 44.