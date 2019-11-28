Vietnamese village holds funeral for trafficking victims

DIEN THINH, Vietnam — The village of Dien Thinh is bidding farewell to two of its sons, victims of the human trafficking tragedy unveiled last month when the bodies of 39 Vietnamese were discovered in a truck in England.

This village’s church did double duty Thursday as coffins with the bodies of cousins Nguyen Van Hung and Hoang Van Tiep were carried in for a funeral attended by about 300 people.

The remains of 16 of the 39 people found Oct. 23, east of London in the town of Grays, were repatriated to Vietnam on Wednesday and sent on to their families.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Police say the victims were aged between 15 and 44.

The Associated Press







