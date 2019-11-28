Loading articles...

Video app TikTok unblocks teen who posted on China’s Muslims

SAN FRANCISCO — Chinese-owned video app TikTok says it has unblocked a U.S. teenager and restored her viral video condemning China’s treatment of its Muslim minority.

A statement from Eric Han, an American who heads TikTok’s U.S. content-moderation team, says that the video was removed for 50 minutes Wednesday due to “a human moderation error.” Han says the site’s guidelines don’t preclude the video’s content.

TikTok is popular with millions of U.S. teens and young adults but several U.S. senators have raised concerns about data collection and censorship on the site of content not in line with the Chinese government. The U.S. government has reportedly launched a national-security review of the site.

The Associated Press

