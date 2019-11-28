Loading articles...

US mountain climber Brad Gobright dies in Mexico fall

MEXICO CITY — Civil defence officials in northern Mexico have confirmed the death of California mountain climber Brad Gobright in a fall.

The fall occurred at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defence office said Thursday that Gobright fell about 300 metres (yards).

The publication Rock and Ice described the 31-year-old Gobright as a native of Orange County, California, who was “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Victoria Park in the express - truck tried to drive off under it's own power. Didn't make it…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:05 PM
Still uncertainty on what precipitation type will dominate Sunday but one thing is for sure, Sunday is an active we…
Latest Weather
Read more