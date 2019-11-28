Loading articles...

UCF suspends sorority amid hazing accusations

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida has suspended a sorority amid complaints that members forced others to drink and take drugs until they blacked out during hazing.

An anonymous online post described a friend’s initiation into a group within Pi Beta Phi known as the “mafia.” The post said the friend was pressured to take the drug known as Molly and was forced to take shots until she blacked out.

UCF sent the sorority a letter Nov. 21 demanding it cease all activities during an investigation. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

The sorority tells the Orland Sentinel the allegations are “of utmost concern.” It says it’s investigating the actions of individual members and don’t believe the full chapter was involved.

UCF’s chapter of fraternity Sigma Kappa was also suspended amid hazing accusations.

