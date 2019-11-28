TTC says Queen Street streetcar service sidelined until Monday

The TTC says streetcar service on Queen Street will remain sidelined until at least Monday.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says crews were out overnight trying to determine what was causing damage to the new low-floor streetcars but that a real time analysis of the route revealed nothing out of the ordinary on the main part of the 501 route. Crews are also conducting similar tests on the diversionary route to identify potential trouble spots.

“In order to allow crews to complete their inspections and get as many cars as possible repaired, we are planning for bus replacement service to continue until Monday morning or until such time as the track is declared safe for operations,” read a statement released by the TTC just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Initially the TTC announced it had found damaged brake systems on seven vehicles. That number rose to 25 by Thursday morning.

“Our mechanics have been working with Bombardier to source the parts we need and to make repairs in order to get the 25 cars back in service as quickly as possible.”

Routes 501, 501L and 508 have been replaced with buses until the issue has been resolved, the TTC said. There are streetcars running west of Roncesvalles Avenue via The Queensway and Lakeshore Boulevard.

The TTC says it has also reached out to other LRT operators across North America to see if they have experienced a similar issue on their networks.

“Our goal is to bring streetcar service back to the 501 route first thing Monday morning once our rail testing is complete and that we are confident it is safe.”