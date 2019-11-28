Loading articles...

The Gravy Train Episode 6: Rob Ford goes international

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford made a cameo appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's special show after the Oscars, March 2, 2014. YOUTUBE

The Rob Ford crack scandal goes international as news outlets around the world pick up on the story and Ford ends up on a late-night talk show.

In episode 6, host and producer Jordan Heath Rawlings focuses on the impact Ford’s scandal had on the reputation of Toronto internationally and speaks to CityNews journalist Cynthia Mulligan about the chaos at city hall in the aftermath.

You can listen to episode 6, Punchline, below:

Watch some of the moments captured by CityNews cameras highlighted in Episode 6:

You can find more details on some of the events referenced in the podcast in the stories below, originally published during Ford’s time as mayor:

Nov. 7, 2013: New Rob Ford video surfaces: ‘I need f—ing 10 minutes to make sure he’s dead’

Nov. 7, 2013: Ford’s support unshaken throughout crack scandal

Nov. 14, 2013: Mayor Ford getting help from professionals after admitting crack, excessive drinking

Nov. 14, 2013: Councillors condemn Mayor Ford’s vulgar language, behaviour

Nov. 14, 2013: Key quotes from Mayor Ford, reaction

Nov. 15, 2013: Late-night comics mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford

Nov. 18, 2013: Council makes Ford lame-duck mayor, stripping more powers

Nov. 28, 2013: Mayor Ford is Maclean’s Newsmaker of the Year

March 4, 2014: Rob Ford gets roasting from Jimmy Kimmel

