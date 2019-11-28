Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Gravy Train Episode 6: Rob Ford goes international
by News staff
Posted Nov 28, 2019 5:15 am EST
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford made a cameo appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's special show after the Oscars, March 2, 2014. YOUTUBE
The Rob Ford crack scandal goes international as news outlets around the world pick up on the story and Ford ends up on a late-night talk show.
In episode 6, host and producer Jordan Heath Rawlings focuses on the impact Ford’s scandal had on the reputation of Toronto internationally and speaks to CityNews journalist Cynthia Mulligan about the chaos at city hall in the aftermath.
You can listen to episode 6, Punchline, below:
You can subscribe for free to The Gravy Train on your favourite podcast player by clicking here.
Watch some of the moments captured by CityNews cameras highlighted in Episode 6:
You can find more details on some of the events referenced in the podcast in the stories below, originally published during Ford’s time as mayor:
Nov. 7, 2013:
New Rob Ford video surfaces: ‘I need f—ing 10 minutes to make sure he’s dead’
Nov. 7, 2013:
Ford’s support unshaken throughout crack scandal
Nov. 14, 2013:
Mayor Ford getting help from professionals after admitting crack, excessive drinking
Nov. 14, 2013:
Councillors condemn Mayor Ford’s vulgar language, behaviour
Nov. 14, 2013:
Key quotes from Mayor Ford, reaction
Nov. 15, 2013:
Late-night comics mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford
Nov. 18, 2013:
Council makes Ford lame-duck mayor, stripping more powers
Nov. 28, 2013:
Mayor Ford is Maclean’s Newsmaker of the Year
March 4, 2014:
Rob Ford gets roasting from Jimmy Kimmel
