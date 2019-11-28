The eye in the sky: weekly top 5 chopper shots

680 NEWS traffic reporter Jordan Kerr is our eye in the sky, and he’ll be providing his top five pictures every Thursday.

Lots of sunrises and sunsets again this week! In the afternoon flights the night lights are coming on earlier each week, and we are able to get shots of city skylines lighting up under the sunset. During the morning flights we have had a lot of cloud cover over the lake, making for some very dramatic sunrise shots as the sun breaks through the clouds to cover the city. With some snow in the forecast this weekend, we may have some snowy shots next week!

Enjoy the gallery, and check back every Thursday for a new set of photos.