Sri Lanka’s new government announces tax cuts

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s new government has announced sweeping tax cuts and reforms in a bid to provide relief to the masses ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for early next year.

The Cabinet decided Wednesday to cut the value added tax to 8% from 15%, effectiveDec. 1, and toabolishseven other taxes, including a 2% nation building tax charged paid by businesses.

The Cabinet also announced that all religious institutions are exempted from taxes.

The government’s information department said the decisions were made in the first Cabinet meeting sinceGotabaya Rajapaksa was elected as president.

It said that apart from the VAT tax cut, other changes were to take effect immediately.

The Associated Press

