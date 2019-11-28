Loading articles...

Somalia burial planned for Minnesota high-rise fire victim

People displaced after a deadly fire at a high-rise apartment building wait Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — Family members of a woman who was killed when fire broke out on the 14th floor of a Minneapolis public housing high-rise say they’re making plans for her to be buried in Somalia.

Five people died and three were injured in the blaze early Wednesday at the Cedar High Apartments located in a heavily immigrant neighbourhood. Authorities have identified four of the five victims who were killed.

The daughter of Nadifa Mohamud, who was overcome by smoke while trying to escape from the 24th floor, says it was her mother’s wish to be laid to rest in Somalia.

While the cause of the blaze was still under investigation, Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters Wednesday that investigators believe the fire was an accident. No further details were available Thursday morning.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB QEW east of Mississauga Rd. - two left lanes blocked due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:56 AM
Some clearing and cooling down today (Nov 28) #Toronto GTA. Gusty nw wind will settle down. Overall fairly quiet Wx…
Latest Weather
Read more