Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Somalia burial planned for Minnesota high-rise fire victim
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 28, 2019 1:03 pm EST
People displaced after a deadly fire at a high-rise apartment building wait Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
MINNEAPOLIS — Family members of a woman who was killed when fire broke out on the 14th floor of a Minneapolis public housing high-rise say they’re making plans for her to be buried in Somalia.
Five people died and three were injured in the blaze early Wednesday at the Cedar High Apartments located in a heavily immigrant neighbourhood. Authorities have identified four of the five victims who were killed.
The daughter of Nadifa Mohamud, who was overcome by smoke while trying to escape from the 24th floor, says it was her mother’s wish to be laid to rest in Somalia.
While the cause of the blaze was still under investigation, Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters Wednesday that investigators believe the fire was an accident. No further details were available Thursday morning.