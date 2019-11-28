'We've been driven to this': High school teachers to hold one-day strike on Wednesday

Public high school teachers in Ontario will hold a one-day strike on Wednesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), which represents the teachers, announced Thursday that it’s given the province the mandatory notice that its members intend to walk off the job.

By law, the union must give five days notice before any strike action. OSSTF president Harvey Bischof said the union has given six days notice, in order to give parents more to plan.

Bischof said Wednesday’s walk-out could be avoided if a tentative deal is reached before then.

“The erosion of education is happening now, and we can’t wait any longer for this to continue,” he said Thursday. “We’ve been driven to this action. The minister (Stephen Lecce) has been unwilling to listen to parents, unwilling to listen to the polls, unwilling to listen to the students.”

“For that reason on Wednesday, December 4, OSSTF members … will take a one-day walk out, a full withdrawal of services.”

Bischof said teachers will be back in class on Thursday, and any further strike action would be still require a five-day notice.

“This is intended to draw further attention to this government’s destructive cuts to the education system,” he said.

“It’s about quality of education. They are talking about no caps on class sizes, reduction of support staff … we need appropriate staffing in order to provide students with the services that they need.”

Last week the OSSTF announced that high school teachers voted 95.5 per cent in favour of strike action.

Both elementary and high school teachers began administrative work-to-rule campaigns on Tuesday, picketing during non-school hours and withdrawing from some services that they assure won’t affect student learning.

The labour strife comes after the Ford government’s plans to increase class sizes, and recent legislation limiting raises for all public sector workers to one per cent per year for three years.