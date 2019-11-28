Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police seek suspect after Oakville bank robbery
by News Staff
Posted Nov 28, 2019 10:54 am EST
Last Updated Nov 28, 2019 at 10:54 am EST
Photo of a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery at National Bank of Canada on Sheridan Garden Drive in Oakville on November 27, just before 3 p.m. Halton regional police.
Halton police have released security images of a bank robbery suspect.
In a release, police said a man walked into the National Bank of Canada on Sheridan Garden Drive in Oakville on November 27, just before 3 p.m.
The man passed the teller a note demanding cash.
The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled on foot.
Police say no weapons were seen or mentioned and no one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as:
35-45 years old
unshaven with a thin build
between five foot six and five foot eight
He was wearing a light blue jacket, grey scarf, and grey ‘Billabong’ baseball hat, prescription reading glasses, dark coloured pants, and grey/black shoes.
If you know anything contact police.
Exact same thing happened to me in December 1983. My robber’s note stated that he had a gun. I was paralyzed in fear. I will never forget that night for as long as I live.