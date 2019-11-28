Police seek suspect after Oakville bank robbery

Halton police have released security images of a bank robbery suspect.

In a release, police said a man walked into the National Bank of Canada on Sheridan Garden Drive in Oakville on November 27, just before 3 p.m.

The man passed the teller a note demanding cash.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled on foot.

Police say no weapons were seen or mentioned and no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as:

35-45 years old

unshaven with a thin build

between five foot six and five foot eight

He was wearing a light blue jacket, grey scarf, and grey ‘Billabong’ baseball hat, prescription reading glasses, dark coloured pants, and grey/black shoes.

