Peel police search for suspects after shots fired in Brampton neighbourhood

Peel police are searching for suspects after shots were fired near Williams Parkway and Torbram Road in Brampton.

Police said the incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on Josephine court. One-shot was fired into a home and three shell casings were found at the scene.

No one was injured and no suspect descriptions have been released.

This is not the first time police have been called to Josephine Court. In August, a mother of four and her 13-year-old son were stabbed to death inside a home on that street.

