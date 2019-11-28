Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Toronto

Last Updated Nov 28, 2019 at 8:45 am EST

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are searching for black-coloured SUV with possible front-end damage after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the city’s north end Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive area, just north of Finch Avenue West at around 6:32 a.m.

The victim was not showing any vital signs when emergency crews arrived, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in collision fled the scene.

Islington Avenue is closed in both directions as the traffic services unit investigates.

 

 

