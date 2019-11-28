Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Pakistan court OKs new 6-month term for army chief
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 28, 2019 6:38 am EST
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has extended the army chief’s term for six months, ending days of legal tension with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.
That’s still less than the three years Khan originally wanted to keep the army chief at his post. But it gives Khan’s government time to amend the laws, allowing Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa another term, as per the court’s request.
Khan’s legal team appears to have made procedural mistakes on its extension application in August. Under present laws, Khan did not have the authority keep Bajwa for another term.
Bajwa would have been forced to retire Thursday if the court had overturned the extension.
Pakistan’s army has been a major force in politics since independence from Britain in 1947, governing the country directly for several extended periods.
The Associated Press
