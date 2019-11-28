Loading articles...

Opponents attack Johnson’s character as election day looms

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries some cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm during the General Election campaign, in Callestick, England, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON — Britain’s opposition parties are intensifying attacks on Prime Minister Boris Johnson with two weeks to go until election day, as polls suggest Johnson’s Conservatives have a substantial lead.

Jo Swinson, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, was using a speech Thursday to say Johnson has dragged the office of prime minister “through the mud.”

The party says Swinson will argue that “you cannot trust a word Boris Johnson says,” because he vowed to lead Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31 — and didn’t — and said he would never ask the EU to delay Brexit, but did.

Britons will vote Dec. 12 to fill all 650 House of Commons seats. Johnson says that if the Conservatives win a majority, Britain will leave the bloc on Jan. 31.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:59 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
It feels like minus 4 (as of 5:45am Nov28 #Toronto YYZ) Falling temperatures this morning and with the light, isola…
Latest Weather
Read more