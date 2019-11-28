Loading articles...

One man seriously injured in east end stabbing

Last Updated Nov 28, 2019 at 10:03 pm EST

One man is in custody after another man was taken to hospital suffering from serious stab wounds.

Police say they received reports of a fight between two males in the area of Queen Street and Empire Avenue, just west of Carlaw Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived they located one victim with serious wounds. He was taken to a nearby trauma centre via emergency run.

Police say one male is in custody.

