North Korea may deploy ‘super-large’ rocket launcher soon

In this undated photo provided on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, inspects a military unit on Changrin Islet in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says the latest test-firing of its “super-large” multiple rocket launcher was a final review of the weapon’s combat application.

A Friday report from the Korean Central News Agency likely means North Korea is preparing to mass produce and deploy the new weapons system soon.

KCNA says leader Kim Jong Un expressed “great satisfaction” over the results of the test-firing.

South Korea’s military says North Korea fired two projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday. It says the projectiles were likely fired from that “super-large” rocket launcher.

It was the fourth test-launch of projectiles from the multiple rocket launcher since August.

North Korea has fired other new weapons in recent months in what some experts say is an attempt to wrest concessions from the United States in nuclear diplomacy.

The Associated Press

