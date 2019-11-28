Loading articles...

Museum stores across Ohio join in national shopping event

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than three dozen museum stores across Ohio will be featuring special offers and discounts during a nationwide shopping event Sunday.

Museum Store Sunday takes place in 1,200 museum stores across every U.S. state, 15 countries and four continents.

In Ohio, stores at the Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati museums of art, the Ohio Statehouse and the Ohio History Connection are participating, as are many gifts shops at other fine art, contemporary and heritage museums, conservatories, libraries and historical attractions.

The Museum Association of America co-ordinates the event. It says the event allows people to support local businesses and to give back to their communities through museum patronage. Shopping experiences may include food samples, giveaways, raffles and free parking or gift wrap.

Proceeds from all purchases will support the parent institutions.

The Associated Press

