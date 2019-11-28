Mimico residents not satisfied with new deal to move controversial concrete plant

Nearby businesses see the advantages of getting a deal done to move the plant.

The fight to have a concrete company moved from its location in Mimico is a step closer to reality but residents in the area are still concerned with the timeline.

CityNews has learned that a deal to move ML Ready Mix from Etobicoke to the Port Lands has been completed.

The City purchased the property at 29 Judson St. in Etobicoke and, in turn, the business has one year to relocate to 545 Commissioners St. in the Port Lands, another city-owned property.

“It’s been a long process but it’s been difficult,” local city councillor Mark Grimes said. “They were grandfathered under the old zoning and we really couldn’t do much about it.”

For more than 12 years, those living across the street and nearby roads have expressed concerns about the numbers of concrete trucks rolling through the neighbourhood. Environmental issues with dust and leaking water from under massive walls surrounding the property have also been raised.

Dan Irwin has led the fight from the beginning and has called the experience “absolute torture.”

Even with a new deal and a promise to move in one year, Irwin questions the amount of time it’s taken.

“It’s about time and what took you (so long)?,” he asked. “This should never have happened in the first place.”

City council voted to purchase the land in July 2018. Staff have since been conducting environmental investigations while working with ML Ready Mix to address title issues.

“That was a year and four months ago,” Irwin said. “Now you’re just telling me, and I’m hearing it for the first time, they’ve got another year? That’s beyond belief. That’s ridiculous.”

More change is also expected in the immediate area, with the redevelopment of the Mimico GO station at the end of the street. Nearby businesses see the advantages of getting a deal done to move the concrete plant.

“I think it’s a win-win for the city, especially the good neighbours in this area,” business owner Rob Bozzo said. “I know some of the disruption with the trucks coming up and down the streets and a lot of the residents.”

Discussion about what happens with the land once the relocation is through has yet to take place publicly but the councillor is willing to admit there are already some ideas in the works.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel for the residents of Mimico,” Grimes said. “I know it couldn’t come fast enough but, in a year’s time, I think we’ll start looking at the future of this property may be.”

Those who have been fighting for years are already vowing to keep it up.

“We want park land,” Irwin said. “After 12 years of this crap, give us something.”