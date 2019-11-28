Loading articles...

Missing man 'considered violent' last seen near Queen and Ossington

Missing man, Gashawbeza Kefene, 36, was last seen in the Queen Street West and Ossington area, Nov. 28, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police

Toronto police are searching for a missing man who, they say, is considered to be violent.

Gashawbeza Kefene, 36, was last seen on Wednesday near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.

Police are advising the public not to approach him, but rather to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Kefene is described as five foot nine, 170 pounds, with black curly short hair, a full beard and medium build.

Police say there is no current clothing description available.

