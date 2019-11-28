Loading articles...

Japan’s ex-Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone dead at 101

FILE - In this May 1, 2015, file photo, former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone delivers a speech during the annual meeting on Japan's constitution reform in Tokyo. Nakasone, a giant of his country’s post-World War II politics, died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. He was 101. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

TOKYO — Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, a giant of his country’s post-World War II politics, has died. He was 101.

The office of his son, Hirofumi Nakasone, confirmed that Nakasone died Friday at a Tokyo hospital.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:36 PM
#COLLISION : WB #HWY401 at Victoria Park in the Collectors. Crash taking over 3 left lanes, emergency crews on scene. Delays from Warden.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:05 PM
Still uncertainty on what precipitation type will dominate Sunday but one thing is for sure, Sunday is an active we…
Latest Weather
Read more