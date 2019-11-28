Loading articles...

Israel demolishes homes of 4 suspected Palestinian attackers

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has demolished the homes of four Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli soldier.

Israeli forces tore down the homes in the West Bank village of Beit Kahil, northwest of Hebron. Israel says the four are suspected of being involved in the fatal stabbing Cpl. Dvir Sorek in August.

Clashes erupted during Thursday’s demolition, with Palestinian protesters hurling rocks and burning tires at Israeli troops.

Aref Asafrah, the father of one of the suspected killers, says he and his ten children are now homeless.

Israel says it carries out home demolitions as a deterrent against future Palestinian attackers.

The new defence minister, Naftali Bennett, said Thursday that home demolitions prove “there is a price to terror, and Jewish blood is not spilled without cost.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:59 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Good morning #Toronto GTA. Strong, gusty wind will settle down, some clearing and quite cool today and Friday and t…
Latest Weather
Read more