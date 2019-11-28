Loading articles...

How high will balloons fly at NYC Thanksgiving parade?

Crowds watch as the balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are inflated, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in New York. The city's parade on Thursday will take place amid strong winds that could potentially ground the giant character balloons. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — How high will they fly?

That’s going to be the question of the morning on Thursday for the giant balloons at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Parade officials and the New York Police Department are keeping an eye on wind gauges along the 2.5-mile (4-kilometre) parade route that snakes through Manhattan.

If wind speeds reach dangerous levels, the 16 helium balloons — including Smokey Bear and Snoopy — could be brought down to float at a lower level or taken out of the parade.

The National Weather Service is projecting sustained winds of up to 24 mph (39 kph) with gusts to 40 mph (64 kph) during the parade.

City rules require balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) and gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).

The parade, one of the city’s most popular events, features about 8,000 marchers, two dozen floats, and marching bands, ending with an appearance from Santa Claus.

Among the performers scheduled for this year are actor Billy Porter of “Pose,” and singers Celine Dion, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Idina Menzel.

NYPD Chief of Police Rodney Harrison has the final say on whether the balloons fly, and how high.

The character balloons can go as high as 55 feet (16 metres) off the ground and as low as 10 feet (3 metres).

The rules requiring them to be grounded in high-wind conditions came after wind blew a “Cat in the Hat” balloon into a lamppost near Central Park in 1997, critically injuring a woman.

In 2005, eight years after the “Cat and the Hat” went off course, an M&M’s balloon smacked into a lamppost in Times Square, causing cuts and bruises to a woman in a wheelchair and her 11-year-old sister.

In 2017, a gust on an otherwise calm day sent a smaller balloon into a tree branch. That one popped and fell harmlessly onto the crowd.

The Associated Press








Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:49 PM
The winds are currently out of the southwest between 20-40 k/h with gusts to 60. That changes during the overnigh…
Latest Weather
Read more