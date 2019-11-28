Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Hong Konger complains to UK about China TV forced confession
by Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 28, 2019 3:08 am EST
LONDON — A former British Consulate employee in Hong Kong who says he was detained and tortured by Chinese police for information on protesters has complained to U.K. regulators that China’s state TV channel aired his forced confession.
Simon Cheng filed a complaint Wednesday with Ofcom, Britain’s broadcast regulator, against China Global Television Network, or CGTN, which he says violated broadcasting rules on fairness, privacy and accuracy.
He said he was tortured by secret police in mainland China in an effort to glean information about massive anti-government protests roiling Hong Kong.
Cheng, who was detained for about two weeks in August, recounted his ordeal for the first time earlier this month.
CGTN broadcast its report shortly after he broke his silence.
China Media Group, which controls CGTN and other state media, did not respond to a request for comment.