Hong Konger complains to UK about China TV forced confession

LONDON — A former British Consulate employee in Hong Kong who says he was detained and tortured by Chinese police for information on protesters has complained to U.K. regulators that China’s state TV channel aired his forced confession.

Simon Cheng filed a complaint Wednesday with Ofcom, Britain’s broadcast regulator, against China Global Television Network, or CGTN, which he says violated broadcasting rules on fairness, privacy and accuracy.

He said he was tortured by secret police in mainland China in an effort to glean information about massive anti-government protests roiling Hong Kong.

Cheng, who was detained for about two weeks in August, recounted his ordeal for the first time earlier this month.

CGTN broadcast its report shortly after he broke his silence.

China Media Group, which controls CGTN and other state media, did not respond to a request for comment.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

