Hong Kong police to end siege, return campus to university
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 28, 2019 9:44 pm EST
Bomb disposal police watch from a cordoned area as evidence is collected in a cordoned off area in the Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Police safety teams Thursday began clearing a university that was a flashpoint for clashes with protesters, and an officer said any holdouts still hiding inside would not be immediately arrested. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
HONG KONG — Police in Hong Kong are preparing to reopen access to a university campus after blocking it for 12 days to try to arrest protesters holed up inside.
Assistant Commissioner Chow Yat-ming said Friday morning that officers had almost finished a 1 1/2-day operation to collect evidence and remove gasoline bombs and other dangerous materials from Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
He says they did not encounter any protesters. One masked protester told media before police came in that about 20 people were still hiding to avoid arrest.
They are the holdouts from roughly 1,000 protesters who had retreated inside the campus after battling police on the streets. A few escaped a police cordon, but police say they arrested 700 people and recorded the details of 300 minors.