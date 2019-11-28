Loading articles...

High winds ground balloons during Philadelphia parade

PHILADELPHIA — High winds have grounded the large balloons during the annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that vice-president Mike Monsell of parade broadcaster WPVI-TV said early Thursday morning that none of the 15 giant balloons were expected to take part.

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday with projected winds of up to 30 mph (48 kph) and gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph).

The weather service cautioned that “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects” and toppled tree limbs could cause power outages.

Winds also threatened to ground balloons during New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but officials announced less than an hour ahead of time that the balloons could fly at lower levels.

The Associated Press

