Hawaii health department posts water advisory at Maui beach
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 28, 2019 11:02 pm EST
WAILUKU, Hawaii — The Hawaii Department of Health has posted a water advisory at a Maui beach that tested above a bacteria safety threshold.
The Maui News reported Thursday that the health department found the water quality off Wailea Beach exceeded acceptable levels of enterococci.
The department says enterococci levels at the southern Maui beach were 384 per 100 millilitres (3.4 fluid ounces) of water, while the safety threshold is 130 per 100 millilitres.
The department says the levels recorded during routine monitoring could signal the presence of harmful microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and parasites.
The advisory will remain posted until water samples fall below the threshold.
Officials say children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of developing illnesses or infections after contact with polluted water.
___
Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com
The Associated Press
