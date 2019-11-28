Loading articles...

Group urges ICC to investigate Brazil president

RIO DE JANEIRO — A group of Brazilian lawyers and ex-ministers has requested that the International Criminal Court investigate President Jair Bolsonaro, claiming he incites genocide of indigenous people.

The group on Thursday denounced what it called “widespread, systematic attacks” on indigenous tribes and said the government fails to protect them and their environment from illegal loggers and land-grabbers.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court receives many complaints annually. Most do not lead to investigations or indictments.

The Arns Commission for Human Rights Defence, a Brazil-based group, is a co-author of the genocide allegation. It includes six former Cabinet ministers who are part of Brazil’s political opposition as well as lawyers, journalists, analysts and environmentalists.

Bolsonaro’s office declined to comment. He has argued that environmental protections are often an obstacle to economic development in Brazil.

The Associated Press

